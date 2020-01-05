Police seeking suspects in overnight string of robberies at Brampton stores

Peel police are investigating after multiple Brampton stores were hit in a series of early morning robberies Sunday.
Police said they first received a call about a convenience store robbery in the area of Bramalea Road and Countryside Drive around 1 a.m.
A gun was seen and an employee sustained minor injuries, investigators said.
The second robbery took place at a food business roughly an hour later in the area of North Park Drive and MacKay Street.
A gun was seen, but officials said no injuries were reported.
Police said another food business near Chinguacousy Road and Queen Street was robbed a little before 2:30 a.m. but no weapon was seen and no one was injured.
Suspect descriptions have not been released and there is no word on if the robberies are connected.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
