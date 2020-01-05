Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Police seeking suspects in overnight string of robberies at Brampton stores

By Katherine Aylesworth Global News
Posted January 5, 2020 12:16 pm
Peel Regional Police are investigating a series of early morning robberies.
Peel Regional Police are investigating a series of early morning robberies. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Peel police are investigating after multiple Brampton stores were hit in a series of early morning robberies Sunday.

Police said they first received a call about a convenience store robbery in the area of Bramalea Road and Countryside Drive around 1 a.m.

READ MORE: Teen found with ‘extensive trauma’ on busy Brampton street after hit and run: Peel police

A gun was seen and an employee sustained minor injuries, investigators said.

The second robbery took place at a food business roughly an hour later in the area of North Park Drive and MacKay Street.

A gun was seen, but officials said no injuries were reported.

READ MORE: Man who allegedly stole dog at gunpoint in Brampton arrested after shooting himself in leg: police

Police said another food business near Chinguacousy Road and Queen Street was robbed a little before 2:30 a.m. but no weapon was seen and no one was injured.

Story continues below advertisement

Suspect descriptions have not been released and there is no word on if the robberies are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Toronto woman catches ‘porch pirates’ on camera
Toronto woman catches ‘porch pirates’ on camera
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRobberypeel regional policeArmed RobberyBramptonpeel policePeel RegionQueen StreetRobberiesBrampton CrimeinvestigationsBramalea RoadChinguacousy RoadCountryside DriveMackay StreetNorth Park Drive
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.