Man who allegedly stole dog at gunpoint in Brampton arrested after shooting himself in leg: police

Peel Regional Police say a man who allegedly stole a dog at gunpoint in Brampton Friday evening was arrested after he shot himself in the leg while attempting to flee.

Police said officers were called to Skylar Circle, in the area of The Gore Road and Cottrelle Boulevard, around 7:30 p.m. for reports of a robbery.

Investigators said a man advertised a nine-week-old puppy for sale online and had agreed to meet with the suspect to sell the dog.

When they met, the man handed over the puppy, at which point the suspect allegedly pulled out a gun, refused to pay and ran away.

At that point, the suspect shot himself in the leg and fell to the ground, police said. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The puppy, meanwhile, was unharmed.

A 20-year-old Brampton man has since been charged with robbery and firearm offences. He was scheduled to appear in court Saturday.