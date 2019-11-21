911 caller asks for ’emergency ride services’ to Toronto’s Union Station

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police are reminding the public to only call 911 in emergency situations after a caller asked for “emergency ride services” to Toronto’s Union Station to avoid being late for a train.

Police posted the call on Twitter Thursday morning and said it occurred on Oct. 20.

“I’m supposed to have a trip to Union Station. The ride that was supposed to show up for me this morning did not,” the caller explained at the start of the call.

“I’m in a taxi right now but it’s not going to get me to the station on time for my train to board at 9:45.”

“So you’re in a taxi cab and you think you’re gonna be late for your train ride at Union Station?” the operator asked.

“What would you like an officer to do?”

The caller then asked if police “offer emergency ride services” and said, “I don’t know how you guys operate.”

“I can assure you we don’t do that,” the operator said before the call ended.

Police are using the incident as a reminder to only call 911 in cases of immediate danger or if a crime is in progress.

Peel police have sent this message out in the past after a resident called 911 in July to complain about treats being served from an ice cream truck and when someone called in September to complain about their sandwich order being wrong.

Police services throughout Ontario have also previously sent out notices after receiving calls from people who were unhappy about getting Amber Alert notifications.

A Hamilton man was charged in relation to one of those calls.

Police said the caller who asked for help to get to Union Station has not been charged. Repeat callers who improperly use emergency services will often face mischief charges, police said.