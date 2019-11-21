Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

911 caller asks for ’emergency ride services’ to Toronto’s Union Station

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 21, 2019 1:23 pm
Caller asks 911 operator for ‘emergency ride services’ to Toronto’s Union Station
WATCH ABOVE: Peel police posted the call on social media Thursday and are reminding the public to only call 911 in cases of immediate danger or if a crime is in progress.

Peel Regional Police are reminding the public to only call 911 in emergency situations after a caller asked for “emergency ride services” to Toronto’s Union Station to avoid being late for a train.

Police posted the call on Twitter Thursday morning and said it occurred on Oct. 20.

“I’m supposed to have a trip to Union Station. The ride that was supposed to show up for me this morning did not,” the caller explained at the start of the call.

READ MORE: Sandwich order gone wrong? Peel police say it’s not a reason to call 911

“I’m in a taxi right now but it’s not going to get me to the station on time for my train to board at 9:45.”

“So you’re in a taxi cab and you think you’re gonna be late for your train ride at Union Station?” the operator asked.

Story continues below advertisement

“What would you like an officer to do?”

The caller then asked if police “offer emergency ride services” and said, “I don’t know how you guys operate.”

READ MORE: Don’t call 911 about treats being served from ice cream truck, Peel police warn

“I can assure you we don’t do that,” the operator said before the call ended.

Police are using the incident as a reminder to only call 911 in cases of immediate danger or if a crime is in progress.

Peel police have sent this message out in the past after a resident called 911 in July to complain about treats being served from an ice cream truck and when someone called in September to complain about their sandwich order being wrong.

Online petition asking for fines against people who call 911 to complain about Amber Alerts receives support from thousands
Online petition asking for fines against people who call 911 to complain about Amber Alerts receives support from thousands

Police services throughout Ontario have also previously sent out notices after receiving calls from people who were unhappy about getting Amber Alert notifications.

A Hamilton man was charged in relation to one of those calls.

Police said the caller who asked for help to get to Union Station has not been charged. Repeat callers who improperly use emergency services will often face mischief charges, police said.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Torontopeel regional policepeel policeToronto Union Station911 misuse911 caller emergency ride services911 caller late for train
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.