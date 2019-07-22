Don’t call 911 about treats being served from ice cream truck, Peel police warn

Although the sounds of an ice cream truck may be joyous to many in the sizzling summer heat, police in Peel Region say it was enough for one local resident to call 911.

Peel Regional Police Const. Akhil Mooken said the call came into the service’s 911 communications centre just before 8 p.m. on Saturday. The resident was reportedly upset the vehicle was parked near their house for half an hour serving ice cream to several people in attendance.

“It was a bit of disbelief that someone would call into 911 for that,” he told Global News when asked about the call.

“But it was quickly replaced with, ‘We need to do a little bit more and educate the community and the public with what the purpose of 911 is.’”

Mooken said sometimes people call 911 because they don’t know where else to call. He said for complaints such as those about ice cream trucks, residents should call 311. Or, alternately, they should call the police service’s non-emergency number at 905-453-3311.

“To take away that highly skilled operator from someone who has an emergency was not the best way to voice their concerns,” he said.

It’s hot outside which means the ice cream trucks will probably be out. If the ice cream truck stops in front of your house & is there for a bit due to all the children, it’s still not a reason to call 9-1-1 to complain. If you have a complaint about ice cream trucks, call 3-1-1. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) July 21, 2019