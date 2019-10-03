Hamilton man charged after calling 911 to complain about Amber Alert

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a 70-year-old Hamilton man is facing mischief charges after he called 911 to complain about Tuesday’s Amber Alert from Niagara police.

In a release issued Thursday, Hamilton police say the 911 call came in just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, not long after an Amber Alert about the alleged abduction of five children in Niagara Region.

“The male was angry about receiving the Amber Alert on his phone since he was trying to rest,” police said.

“He indicated he would continue to call in response to the ongoing alert.” Tweet This

The children were later found safe.

Investigators have identified the caller as Douglas Bagshaw, 70, of Hamilton. He was arrested and charged with mischief. Bagshaw was eventually released on a promise to appear and will be in court on Oct. 15.

In 2018, police say they fielded 195,000 calls in Hamilton with nearly one-third deemed “non-emergency” calls.

Hamilton Police are reminding the public that 911 is for emergencies only, saying non-emergency calls take up “valuable resources” and could delay responses to those with a “genuine emergency.”

