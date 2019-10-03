Menu

Hamilton man charged after calling 911 to complain about Amber Alert

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 3, 2019 1:14 pm
Hamilton Police have charged a man with mischief after calling 911 to complain about the October 1, 2019, Amber Alert from Niagara.
Hamilton Police have charged a man with mischief after calling 911 to complain about the October 1, 2019, Amber Alert from Niagara. Getty Images

Police say a 70-year-old Hamilton man is facing mischief charges after he called 911 to complain about Tuesday’s Amber Alert from Niagara police.

In a release issued Thursday, Hamilton police say the 911 call came in just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, not long after an Amber Alert about the alleged abduction of five children in Niagara Region.

READ MORE: 5 children subject of Amber Alert from Niagara Region found safe

“The male was angry about receiving the Amber Alert on his phone since he was trying to rest,” police said.

“He indicated he would continue to call in response to the ongoing alert.”

Tweet This

The children were later found safe.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators have identified the caller as Douglas Bagshaw, 70, of Hamilton. He was arrested and charged with mischief. Bagshaw was eventually released on a promise to appear and will be in court on Oct. 15.

READ MORE: ‘Non-emergency’ 911 calls spiking in 2019, say Haldimand county police

In 2018, police say they fielded 195,000 calls in Hamilton with nearly one-third deemed “non-emergency” calls.

Hamilton Police are reminding the public that 911 is for emergencies only, saying non-emergency calls take up “valuable resources” and could delay responses to those with a “genuine emergency.”

WATCH: Niagara police release 911 complaint call over Amber Alert

Niagara police release 911 complaint call over Amber Alert
Niagara police release 911 complaint call over Amber Alert
TAGS
911 callsAmber Alertdouglas bagshawHamiltonHamilton Policeian mcdermindNiagara policenon emergency 911 calls
