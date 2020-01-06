Menu

Crime

Guelph police seize $2,000 worth of purple fentanyl

By Matt Carty CJOY
Posted January 6, 2020 3:27 pm
Guelph police say they seized over $2,000 worth of purple fentanyl during a traffic stop on Sunday.
Francis Vachon / File / The Canadian Press

Guelph police say a traffic stop on Sunday morning led officers to over $2,000 worth of purple fentanyl.

According to a news release, an officer spotted a vehicle driving in a “suspicious manner” in the area of Speedvale Avenue and Brentwood Drive at around 10 a.m.

READ MORE: Teenager dies following December crash near Arthur, Ont.

“The vehicle skid into a curb, quickly reversed causing the tires to squeal and then quickly accelerated into a nearby driveway,” Const. Kyle Grant said.

He said the vehicle then rolled back into the police cruiser after the driver jumped into the back seat and then into the front passenger seat.

After the man was arrested, police said they found $2,070 worth of purple fentanyl in his coat along with four amphetamine salt pills.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: One dead in head-on crash near Guelph: Wellington County OPP

A 37-year-old man from Fergus faces several charges including trafficking and breaching his probation.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing scheduled for Monday.

