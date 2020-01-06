Teenager dies following December crash near Arthur, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County OPP say a young woman has died weeks after a head-on crash north of Arthur, Ont.

According to a news release, 18-year-old Zoey Waters from Baden, Ont., died Sunday from injuries she suffered in the collision on Dec. 18.

Police said a northbound SUV collided with a southbound car at around 8 a.m. on Highway 6 between Side Road 9 and Side Road 10.

A snow squall warning had been issued by Environment Canada for the area and OPP have said the poor driving conditions played a factor in the crash.

