Canada

Teenager dies following December crash near Arthur, Ont.

By Matt Carty CJOY
Posted January 6, 2020 2:07 pm
A stretch of Hwy. 6 north of Arthur was closed for a collision investigation.
A stretch of Hwy. 6 north of Arthur was closed for a collision investigation. OPP / Supplied

Wellington County OPP say a young woman has died weeks after a head-on crash north of Arthur, Ont.

According to a news release, 18-year-old Zoey Waters from Baden, Ont., died Sunday from injuries she suffered in the collision on Dec. 18.

READ MORE: Serious injuries reported in Hwy. 6 crash near Arthur, Ont.

Police said a northbound SUV collided with a southbound car at around 8 a.m. on Highway 6 between Side Road 9 and Side Road 10.

A snow squall warning had been issued by Environment Canada for the area and OPP have said the poor driving conditions played a factor in the crash.

