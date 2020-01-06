One dead in head-on crash near Guelph: Wellington County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County OPP say one person is dead following a two-vehicle collision east of Guelph Sunday evening.

Emergency crews were called to a head-on crash in the Town of Erin on Trafalgar Road, north of Highway 124 at around 6:30 p.m.

Police said a southbound SUV struck a northbound car.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the SUV was taken from the scene by paramedics with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim has not been identified by police.

Trafalgar Road was closed for several hours for the investigation but has since re-opened.

OPP haven’t said if Sunday’s snowfall played a factor in the crash, but they are asking any witnesses to call 1-888-310-1122.