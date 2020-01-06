Menu

Crime

27-year-old charged following bank robbery in Alliston, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted January 6, 2020 3:35 pm
1-888-310-1122.
Nick Westoll / Global News

A 27-year-old from Georgina, Ont. has been charged following a robbery from a Scotiabank in Alliston, Ont. on Friday, OPP say.

Dillon Kakanis was arrested on Saturday and charged with robbery and disguise with intent, police say.

READ MORE: 2 charged after cocaine, stolen property recovered in Alliston: OPP

At about noon Friday, officers say they responded to a robbery at the bank on Victoria Street West.

A man came into the bank’s back entrance and demanded money from the employees, officers say.

According to police, no threats were issued and no weapon was observed.

READ MORE: 1 dead, 2 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Alliston

Kakanis was held for a bail hearing.

Officers say anyone with information can contact the Nottawasaga OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Man accused of robbing bank to pay for his wedding the next day
Man accused of robbing bank to pay for his wedding the next day
Nottawasaga OPPGeorginaAllistonAlliston newsAlliston OntarioAlliston ScotiabankAlliston bank robberyAlliston Scotiabank robberyGeorgina man
