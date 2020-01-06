27-year-old charged following bank robbery in Alliston, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A 27-year-old from Georgina, Ont. has been charged following a robbery from a Scotiabank in Alliston, Ont. on Friday, OPP say.

Dillon Kakanis was arrested on Saturday and charged with robbery and disguise with intent, police say.

At about noon Friday, officers say they responded to a robbery at the bank on Victoria Street West.

A man came into the bank’s back entrance and demanded money from the employees, officers say.

According to police, no threats were issued and no weapon was observed.

Kakanis was held for a bail hearing.

Officers say anyone with information can contact the Nottawasaga OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

