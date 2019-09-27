1 dead, 2 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Alliston

One person has died and two people are injured following a crash involving two vehicles in Alliston on Friday afternoon.

According to OPP Sgt. Jason Folz, the crash involving a passenger vehicle and a dump truck occurred at 3:31 p.m. on Highway 89 near County Road 56.

Three people were involved in the crash, one of whom died, Folz said. The other two were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

“It’s still very early in that investigation,” Folz said.

Folz said the crash involved a fire and that the fire department is on scene.

UPDATE: ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy89 remains CLOSED between 8th Line and 10th Line as well as County Rd 56 CLOSED at 5th Side Road #Alliston – due to a fatal motor vehicle collision. Reopening time unknown.

“We’re essentially blocking any access that people have to keep them out of the area just for their own safety right now, just due to the fire concerns and the investigative process,” Folz said.

Folz said the road closures will be in place for several hours.

Officers say anyone with information can contact the Nottawasaga OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

The investigation is ongoing.