2 charged after cocaine, stolen property recovered in Alliston: OPP

Two people from Alliston have been charged after cocaine and stolen property were recovered through a search warrant on Friday, Nottawasaga OPP say.
Officers say they recovered items from a west side address that were stolen from the surrounding area, as well as drug paraphernalia and an expandable baton.
Glenn Kernohan, 23, was subsequently charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order.
Matthew Lewis, 27, was charged with possession of a Schedule I substance.
Both suspects were released and will appear in Bradford court.
Officers say anyone with information can contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.
