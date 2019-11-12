Menu

Crime

2 charged after cocaine, stolen property recovered in Alliston: OPP

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 12, 2019 3:49 pm
Officers say anyone with information can contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.
Officers say anyone with information can contact OPP or Crime Stoppers. Global News File

Two people from Alliston have been charged after cocaine and stolen property were recovered through a search warrant on Friday, Nottawasaga OPP say.

Officers say they recovered items from a west side address that were stolen from the surrounding area, as well as drug paraphernalia and an expandable baton.

READ MORE: 2 Barrie pedestrians dead after being hit by vehicle in Angus: OPP

Glenn Kernohan, 23, was subsequently charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order.

Matthew Lewis, 27, was charged with possession of a Schedule I substance.

Both suspects were released and will appear in Bradford court.

Officers say anyone with information can contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.

Massive Fire in Alliston, Ont. engulfs feed mill
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Stolen PropertyBradfordNottawasaga OPPAllistonSearch WarrantsAlliston crimeAlliston newsAlliston drugs seizedAlliston stolen property seized
