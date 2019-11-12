Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

2 Barrie pedestrians dead after being hit by vehicle in Angus: OPP

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 12, 2019 11:05 am
According to officers, the driver of the Chevrolet Equinox remained on scene and is cooperating with police. No charges have been laid at this time.
According to officers, the driver of the Chevrolet Equinox remained on scene and is cooperating with police. No charges have been laid at this time. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Two Barrie residents are dead after they were hit by an SUV in Angus, Ont. Saturday evening, Nottawasaga OPP say.

Police say they responded to a crash at about 5:45 p.m. that occurred on the four lane part of Mill Street that stretches between Roth and King streets.

According to officers, the driver of the Chevrolet Equinox remained at the scene and has cooperated with police. No charges have been laid at this time.

READ MORE: Over 400 crashes reported within 24 hours after GTA’s first major snowfall: OPP

One of the pedestrians was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, police say, while the other was transported to a local hospital, where they died as a result of their injuries.

The deceased have been identified as Joseph Williams, 34, and Savannah Simon, 30, both from Barrie, police say.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Six injured, hospitalized following serious Innisfil car crash
Six injured, hospitalized following serious Innisfil car crash
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fatal CrashFatal CollisionPedestrian CollisionBarrie newsNottawasaga OPPNew TecumsethAngus OntarioAngus crashAngus fatal crashAngus newsbarrie pedestrians deadpedestrian crash AngusSUV hits pedestrians
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.