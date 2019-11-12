2 Barrie pedestrians dead after being hit by vehicle in Angus: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Two Barrie residents are dead after they were hit by an SUV in Angus, Ont. Saturday evening, Nottawasaga OPP say.

Police say they responded to a crash at about 5:45 p.m. that occurred on the four lane part of Mill Street that stretches between Roth and King streets.

According to officers, the driver of the Chevrolet Equinox remained at the scene and has cooperated with police. No charges have been laid at this time.

One of the pedestrians was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, police say, while the other was transported to a local hospital, where they died as a result of their injuries.

The deceased have been identified as Joseph Williams, 34, and Savannah Simon, 30, both from Barrie, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

