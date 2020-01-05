Menu

Crime

Man stabbed in Plateau bar fight: Montreal police

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted January 5, 2020 1:52 pm
Police say the suspect fled the scene before authorities arrived and the victim would not collaborate with the investigation.
A 45-year old man was taken to hospital after he was stabbed during a bar fight Saturday night in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough of Montreal.

Montreal police were called to a bar on Parc and Mont-Royal avenues at 11:55 p.m. for a report of a fight that left one victim with stabs wounds to his upper body.

Police say the suspect fled the scene before authorities arrived.

The victim was taken to hospital in stable condition. Police said his injuries were not considered to be life-threatening, and that he was not cooperating with the investigation.

Witnesses were interviewed by police and surrounding surveillance footage was collected by police to further their investigation into the incident.

