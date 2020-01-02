Menu

Canada

N.S. SPCA awarded legal custody of 35 dogs seized from puppy mill

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted January 2, 2020 4:05 pm
An image featured on the donation page for the 35 rescued dogs. .
An image featured on the donation page for the 35 rescued dogs. . Nova Scotia SPCA

The Nova Scotia SPCA was awarded legal custody of the 35 dogs and their puppies seized on Dec. 10, 2019, following an appeal board hearing.

The provincial Department of Agriculture’s three-member appeal board made its decision late Thursday by awarding the SPCA legal custody and upholding the lawfulness of the seizure.

READ MORE: Kings County, N.S. woman faces 2 charges of animal cruelty following seizure of 35 dogs

On Dec. 30, 2019, the appeal board heard from the SPCA and the dogs’ owner, Karin Robertson, who ended up being charged.

Robertson was charged with failing to comply with all reasonable directions of the inspector or peace officer to bring the environment of the animals up to minimum standards and with causing an animal to be in distress through her actions.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia SPCA encourages supporters to turn out as puppy mill owner appeals seizure of 35 dogs

“We’re happy we were able to ensure the safety of these animals. This is just the first step. Charges have been laid and we will move ahead with the court process,” Jo-Anne Landsburg, the shelter’s chief provincial inspector, said in a press release.

Robertson is scheduled to appear in Kentville provincial court on Jan. 21 at 9:30 a.m.

