Canada

Nova Scotia SPCA encourages supporters to turn out as puppy mill owner appeals seizure of 35 dogs

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted December 26, 2019 1:57 pm
Nova Scotia SPCA seizes 35 dogs from puppy mill in Wolfville
The Nova Scotia SPCA says a seizure from a puppy mill in Wolfville is one of its largest and is calling attention to a problem for consumers when they’re looking to bring a pet home.

The Nova Scotia SPCA is encouraging its supporters to attend a hearing after the owner of a puppy mill appealed the seizure of 35 dogs from a facility near Wolfville earlier this month.

The organization is asking supporters to attend the public appeal board meeting on Dec. 30 at The Future Inns at 30 Fairfax Dr. in Halifax.

READ MORE: 35 dogs seized from puppy mill near Wolfville due to mistreatment, Nova Scotia SPCA says

The SPCA seized 29 dogs and six puppies from the puppy mill on Dec. 10.

“This is one of the largest puppy mill seizures in the history of the Nova Scotia SPCA,” the shelter stated in a media release at the time.

The organization’s enforcement branch had reportedly been investigating the case since September 2019. It began in response to a report of mistreatment made by visitors to the puppy mill.

Story continues below advertisement

The SPCA issued compliance orders for several significant problems regarding the psychological and physical state of the animals and their unsanitary living conditions.

Animal protection officers subsequently visited the mill with an expert on animal psychology.

Raid on Surrey farm over alleged cockfighting ring
Raid on Surrey farm over alleged cockfighting ring

With the evidence gathered, the Nova Scotia SPCA was able to obtain a search warrant allowing it to enter the dwelling where many of the dogs were being kept.

It was then able to seize the animals.

“With your support, we can fight for justice,” the SPCA said in a tweet announcing the appeal.

With files from Aya Al-Hakim

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
DogsAnimal CrueltyAppealAnimal ShelterNova Scotia SPCAwolfvilleNS SPCApuppy mill
