The Forks New Year's Eve

The Forks has 2 fireworks displays to help Winnipeg ring in 2020

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 31, 2019 2:05 pm
Fireworks Winnipeg Forks New Year's Eve 2013 Archangel
Fireworks explode over The Forks in Winnipeg at the 2013 New Year's Eve celebration. The Forks is planning two fireworks displays to ring in 2020. The Forks / Submitted

The Forks in the heart of Winnipeg is set to welcome 2020 in with a bang.

Well two bangs, actually.

There are two parties planned at The Forks Tuesday night — one for young ones and those who need to get to bed early and another for big kids who want to stay up a little later to greet the new year.

That means there will be two separate fireworks displays, one at 8 p.m. and another at midnight.

Larissa Peck, spokesperson for The Forks said there are also things planned all day and organizers expect as many as 50,000 people to take part in the festivities.

READ MORE: Skinner’s restaurant booted from The Forks after 30-year-tenure

“Even in the coldest, coldest of polar vortexes, we see many, many people come out and celebrate with us at The Forks,” she told 680 CJOB Tuesday morning.

The first fireworks display will take place at the Winnipeg sign and will include a countdown with DJs playing music, as well as a skate party at the hockey rink at the CN Stage.

The second set of events gets underway just before midnight at the ports, where Peck said The Forks has a big fireworks show planned.

New Year’s 2020: Sydney puts on illuminating fireworks display
New Year’s 2020: Sydney puts on illuminating fireworks display

“The best place to watch that would be by the canopy skate rink or the port area,”she said

While the rivers still aren’t safe for skating, Peck said revelers can get their skate-fix on the groomed Manitoba 150 skating trails — a full kilometer of trails that wind through The Forks grounds.

There will also be pick-up ball hockey games going on in the parking lot in front of the market with warming huts and fire pits set up throughout the site.

If being outdoors isn’t your thing, Peck said activities including a photo booth and crafts will be going on inside the market throughout the day.

Juno-award winning singer-songwriter William Prince is also scheduled to perform in the market’s food hall starting at 8:15 p.m.

READ MORE: On-land skating trails open at The Forks

“It’s a really special way to bring in Manitoba 150 with a local Manitoba artist,” said Peck.

With so many people heading to the party, Peck said late-arriving revelers should expect to park off-site and walk to The Forks for the party.

Meanwhile Winnipeg Transit will be offering free rides on all city buses on New Year’s Eve starting from 7 p.m. until the end of service.

Check out The Forks’ website to see a full list of things planned for New Year’s Eve.

Top Hats & Tiaras Family New Year’s Eve Event at Children’s Museum
Top Hats & Tiaras Family New Year’s Eve Event at Children’s Museum
