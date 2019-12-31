The Forks has 2 fireworks displays to help Winnipeg ring in 2020

Send this page to someone via email

The Forks in the heart of Winnipeg is set to welcome 2020 in with a bang.

Well two bangs, actually.

There are two parties planned at The Forks Tuesday night — one for young ones and those who need to get to bed early and another for big kids who want to stay up a little later to greet the new year.

That means there will be two separate fireworks displays, one at 8 p.m. and another at midnight.

Larissa Peck, spokesperson for The Forks said there are also things planned all day and organizers expect as many as 50,000 people to take part in the festivities.

“Even in the coldest, coldest of polar vortexes, we see many, many people come out and celebrate with us at The Forks,” she told 680 CJOB Tuesday morning.

The first fireworks display will take place at the Winnipeg sign and will include a countdown with DJs playing music, as well as a skate party at the hockey rink at the CN Stage.

The second set of events gets underway just before midnight at the ports, where Peck said The Forks has a big fireworks show planned.

“The best place to watch that would be by the canopy skate rink or the port area,”she said

We spent the morning getting the ice ready for your NYE skating! pic.twitter.com/hqip8n5wqv — The Forks (@TheForks) December 31, 2019

While the rivers still aren’t safe for skating, Peck said revelers can get their skate-fix on the groomed Manitoba 150 skating trails — a full kilometer of trails that wind through The Forks grounds.

There will also be pick-up ball hockey games going on in the parking lot in front of the market with warming huts and fire pits set up throughout the site.

If being outdoors isn’t your thing, Peck said activities including a photo booth and crafts will be going on inside the market throughout the day.

Juno-award winning singer-songwriter William Prince is also scheduled to perform in the market’s food hall starting at 8:15 p.m.

“It’s a really special way to bring in Manitoba 150 with a local Manitoba artist,” said Peck.

With so many people heading to the party, Peck said late-arriving revelers should expect to park off-site and walk to The Forks for the party.

Meanwhile Winnipeg Transit will be offering free rides on all city buses on New Year’s Eve starting from 7 p.m. until the end of service.

Check out The Forks’ website to see a full list of things planned for New Year’s Eve.

Make sure to get home safe on New Year’s Eve. Free @winnipegtransit rides on Dec. 31 start at 7 p.m. and go until end of service. https://t.co/vOBVE5deJO Déplacements gratuits à bord des autobus de Winnipeg la veille du jour de l’An https://t.co/nuSreZY8ja pic.twitter.com/h8fL85kkPg — City of Winnipeg (@cityofwinnipeg) December 31, 2019

