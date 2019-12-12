On-land skating trails open at The Forks

Send this page to someone via email

The Forks skating trails, a tradition for many Winnipeggers, have officially opened for the season.

Thanks to the recent cold temperatures, the one-kilometre on-land skating trail has opened, along with the canopy rink.

The Forks says the rink at the CN stage will open in the coming days.

The iconic Winnipeg River Trail is still yet to open after fall flooding made skating conditions uncertain.

The river trail was also closed one other time in 2000 when the on-land skating trails were introduced, The Forks told Global News.

To keep up to date on the skating trail conditions, visit The Forks’ website.

Next up, the rink at CN Stage and Field! pic.twitter.com/NMmzz3SpaF — The Forks (@TheForks) December 11, 2019

