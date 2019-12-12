Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Lifestyle

On-land skating trails open at The Forks

By Abigail Turner Global News
Posted December 12, 2019 7:54 am
Updated December 12, 2019 8:54 am
The Forks' on-land skating trail has opened to Winnipeggers.
The Forks' on-land skating trail has opened to Winnipeggers. Jeremy Desrochers / Global News

The Forks skating trails, a tradition for many Winnipeggers, have officially opened for the season.

Thanks to the recent cold temperatures, the one-kilometre on-land skating trail has opened, along with the canopy rink.

The Forks says the rink at the CN stage will open in the coming days.

READ MORE: High, fluctuating water levels in Winnipeg creating dangerous ice conditions this winter

The iconic Winnipeg River Trail is still yet to open after fall flooding made skating conditions uncertain.

The river trail was also closed one other time in 2000 when the on-land skating trails were introduced, The Forks told Global News.

To keep up to date on the skating trail conditions, visit The Forks’ website.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
winnipegThe ForksWinnipeg SkatingSkating trailsskating in WinnipegThe Forks skating trailsThe Forks skating trails openWinnipeg skating trails
Bookmark'd newsletter Bookmark'd newsletter

Stay in the know

Subscribe to Bookmark'd and get the top lifestyle stories of the week delivered straight to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.