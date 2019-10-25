Skinner’s restaurant booted from The Forks after 30-year-tenure

Send this page to someone via email

A long-running eatery at the Forks Market will be closing for good on Sunday – but it’s not the owner’s choice.

Skinner’s, known as the ‘home of the world famous hot dog’, has been in the market area for decades, but its lease hasn’t been renewed, according to a spokesperson for The Forks.

The restaurant’s owner, Al Thompson, told 680 CJOB he was asked – for the first time – to submit a business plan and apply to lease out the space, but someone else appears to have submitted a different proposal for the spot, which was accepted by The Forks.

Thompson said he was even willing to pay an increase in rent, and the decision has left him perplexed.

“We’ve been there 30 years. We paid a good lease over the 30 years,” said Thompson.

“We have never been late with a payment or missed a payment, and we’ve given The Forks very good money. We’re a good fit for The Forks.” Tweet This

The Forks has undergone a number of changes in recent years, including a new, licensed patio and the renovated Common area.

Thompson said he understands that change is sometimes necessary, but in this case, he doesn’t see how having a Skinner’s location at the iconic Winnipeg market isn’t a positive.

“We have a 90-year name recognition in the Winnipeg area, a 30-year name recognition at The Forks. We’re the oldest hot dog vendor in Canada,” he said.

A spokesperson for The Forks was unable to provide further details about what will be opening in Skinner’s place.

None of this affects the two other Skinner’s locations, which will continue operating out of Lockport.

