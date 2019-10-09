Menu

Entertainment

Planned Forks music festival a ‘love letter to Winnipeg’, say organizers

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 9, 2019 11:17 am
The stage at The Forks.
The stage at The Forks. Rudy Pawlychyn/Global News

A new music festival is coming to The Forks.

Ethero Events –  involved in planning Table for 1200 More, Nuit Blanche Winnipeg, and the Winnipeg Santa Claus Parade – is set to launch Current Music Festival in August 2020.

Although the lineup for the weekend-long festival has yet to be announced, organizers said they want to bring together Winnipeg’s finest music, art, food and drink.

READ MORE: Manitoba extinguishes concertgoers’ plans to get high at summer music festivals

“The festival was conceived as a love letter to Winnipeg,” said Ethero’s Monica Derksen.

“This is an event that will showcase Winnipeg’s thriving visual art, culinary, drinks and music scenes, and will be presented with an appreciation for comfort, style and convenience.”

Current’s team includes chef Ben Kramer and former Jazz Winnipeg artistic director Michael Falk.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are producing a festival that creates a community of people who share our love and appreciation for our city and who are also looking for an elevated, urban festival experience,” said Derksen.

In recognition of its launch, the festival will be releasing discounted weekend passes at noon Thursday via its currentfestival.ca website.

TAGS
The ForksMusic Festivalwinnipeg festivalNew Music FestivalCurrent FestivalEthero Events
