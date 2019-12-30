New Year’s Eve in the Greater Toronto Area: Here’s where you can ring in 2020

Send this page to someone via email

As people across the world usher in 2020, you won’t have to go far to find New Year’s Eve celebrations. Here is a roundup of festivities and public transit services across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area:

Toronto

The annual party at Nathan Phillips Square is set to begin at 8 p.m. There will be DJ skating parties, live music, and a fireworks display will happen at midnight Road closures in the immediate area will begin at 5:30 p.m.

1230 12:00 Nws Yr's Eve Celebration, Sa., December 31, 2019, Nathan Philips Square https://t.co/6TOogVcX9u — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) December 30, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

Mississauga

For those in Mississauga, Celebration Square will be the place to be New Year’s Eve. Beginning at 8 p.m., there will be a New Year’s Eve Jr. family-friendly event before a confetti countdown at 9 p.m. Musical entertainment will continue on until midnight as fireworks welcome 2020.

Brampton

New Year’s Eve celebrations in Brampton will be held at Garden Square beginning at 6:30 p.m. Magic! will be headlining the night of musical entertainment. There will also be fireworks.

Hamilton

There isn’t a formal midnight countdown party in Hamilton, but the Hamilton Children’s Museum will be having six, family-friendly countdowns throughout the day.

Niagara Falls

Bryan Adams and Walk Off The Earth are among the Canadian acts at the annual New Year’s Eve party at Queen Victoria Park in Niagara Falls this year. The party will begin at 8:30 p.m.

Barrie

The City of Barrie is hosting its Downtown Countdown celebration. The festivities begin at 6 p.m. At 7:50 p.m., there will be a family-friendly New Year’s Eve countdown and fireworks. Artists will perform after and continue until midnight.

Story continues below advertisement

Oshawa

Oshawa’s New Year’s Eve party will be a family-friendly event that will run between 6 and 9 p.m. It will be held at the Delpark Homes Centre.

Guelph

Sparkles in the Park will be the family-friendly destination for residents in Guelph. The event runs between 5:30 and 9:30 p.m. with fireworks to occur at 8 p.m.

Waterloo

Waterloo Public Square will be hosting a family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration. It is set to run between 6 and 9 p.m.

Getting around New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day

GO Transit

Fare-free service will begin across the entire GO Transit network at 7 p.m. on Tuesday until the end of the service day. All GO train lines will have extra trips Tuesday night and early Wednesday.

🥳 Service news worth celebrating 🥳 We’ll be offering FREE service after 7 pm on NYE, plus extra late night trains! More: https://t.co/EclgyHSDjP pic.twitter.com/8PhXG8zs7C — GO Transit (@GOtransit) December 27, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

TTC

Toronto Transit Commission passengers will be able to ride fare-free between 7 a.m. on Tuesday and 7 a.m. on Wednesday. Subway service will be extended. The last trains leave at the following times:

Line 1, Union Station to Finch Station – 3:30 a.m.

Line 1, Union Station to Vaughan Metropolitan Centre Station – 3:34 a.m.

Line 1, Finch Station to Union Station – 3:05 a.m.

Line 1, Vaughan Metropolitan Centre Station to Union Station-2:49 a.m.

Line 2, Bloor-Yonge Station to Kipling Station – 3:37 a.m.

Line 2, Bloor-Yonge Station to Kennedy Station – 3:37 a.m.

Line 3, Kennedy Station to McCowan Station – 4:05 a.m.

Line 3, McCowan Station to Kennedy Station – 3:54 a.m.

Line 4, Sheppard-Yonge Station to Don Mills Station – 3:58 a.m.

Line 4, Don Mills Station to Sheppard-Yonge Station – 4:09 a.m.

Subway service will begin at 8 a.m. on Wednesday and the system will be operating on a Sunday schedule.

Mississauga Transit

Fare-free service on Tuesday begins at 7 p.m. and runs until 4 a.m. on Wednesday. Several routes will have extended service.

Brampton Transit

Brampton Transit will begin fare-free service at 7 p.m. Several routes will be extended until 3 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

HSR

Service in Hamilton will be extended on several routes and rides will be fare-free after 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Service on Wednesday will operate on a Sunday schedule.

.@HSR is FREE on New Year's Eve after 6pm – and service on select routes is being extended until 2:30am! Schedules: https://t.co/FojDoCUVmR #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/xXMLrDuLWu — City of Hamilton (@cityofhamilton) December 30, 2019

Barrie Transit

Barrie Transit will begin operating fare-free transit service at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. There will be extended service on several routes until 3 a.m.

Durham Regional Transit

Fare-free transit service across Durham Region will begin at 8 p.m. on Tuesday and extended service on several routes will operate until 3 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Guelph Transit

At 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Guelph Transit will be fare-free. There will be specialized late-night bus service after 1 a.m.

Grand River Transit

GRT and ION will offer fare-free service beginning at 6 p.m. on Tuesday until the end of service day. There will be additional trips offered after midnight.

Making New Year's Eve plans? Service is free on all buses and ION light rail after 6pm! Plus extra trips added on ION light rail, routes 302, 7, 51, 204 and 206.

Get home safely from your celebrations!

Details: https://t.co/2QLl4wW5QZ pic.twitter.com/Otb3RaiMHm — Grand River Transit (@GRT_ROW) December 30, 2019