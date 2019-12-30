New Year’s Eve in the Greater Toronto Area: Here’s where you can ring in 2020

As people across the world usher in 2020, you won’t have to go far to find New Year’s Eve celebrations. Here is a roundup of festivities and public transit services across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area:
Toronto
The annual party at Nathan Phillips Square is set to begin at 8 p.m. There will be DJ skating parties, live music, and a fireworks display will happen at midnight Road closures in the immediate area will begin at 5:30 p.m.
Mississauga
For those in Mississauga, Celebration Square will be the place to be New Year’s Eve. Beginning at 8 p.m., there will be a New Year’s Eve Jr. family-friendly event before a confetti countdown at 9 p.m. Musical entertainment will continue on until midnight as fireworks welcome 2020.
Brampton
New Year’s Eve celebrations in Brampton will be held at Garden Square beginning at 6:30 p.m. Magic! will be headlining the night of musical entertainment. There will also be fireworks.
Hamilton
There isn’t a formal midnight countdown party in Hamilton, but the Hamilton Children’s Museum will be having six, family-friendly countdowns throughout the day.
Niagara Falls
Bryan Adams and Walk Off The Earth are among the Canadian acts at the annual New Year’s Eve party at Queen Victoria Park in Niagara Falls this year. The party will begin at 8:30 p.m.
Barrie
The City of Barrie is hosting its Downtown Countdown celebration. The festivities begin at 6 p.m. At 7:50 p.m., there will be a family-friendly New Year’s Eve countdown and fireworks. Artists will perform after and continue until midnight.
Oshawa
Oshawa’s New Year’s Eve party will be a family-friendly event that will run between 6 and 9 p.m. It will be held at the Delpark Homes Centre.
Guelph
Sparkles in the Park will be the family-friendly destination for residents in Guelph. The event runs between 5:30 and 9:30 p.m. with fireworks to occur at 8 p.m.
Waterloo
Waterloo Public Square will be hosting a family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration. It is set to run between 6 and 9 p.m.
Getting around New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day
Fare-free service will begin across the entire GO Transit network at 7 p.m. on Tuesday until the end of the service day. All GO train lines will have extra trips Tuesday night and early Wednesday.
Toronto Transit Commission passengers will be able to ride fare-free between 7 a.m. on Tuesday and 7 a.m. on Wednesday. Subway service will be extended. The last trains leave at the following times:
- Line 1, Union Station to Finch Station – 3:30 a.m.
- Line 1, Union Station to Vaughan Metropolitan Centre Station – 3:34 a.m.
- Line 1, Finch Station to Union Station – 3:05 a.m.
- Line 1, Vaughan Metropolitan Centre Station to Union Station-2:49 a.m.
- Line 2, Bloor-Yonge Station to Kipling Station – 3:37 a.m.
- Line 2, Bloor-Yonge Station to Kennedy Station – 3:37 a.m.
- Line 3, Kennedy Station to McCowan Station – 4:05 a.m.
- Line 3, McCowan Station to Kennedy Station – 3:54 a.m.
- Line 4, Sheppard-Yonge Station to Don Mills Station – 3:58 a.m.
- Line 4, Don Mills Station to Sheppard-Yonge Station – 4:09 a.m.
Subway service will begin at 8 a.m. on Wednesday and the system will be operating on a Sunday schedule.
Fare-free service on Tuesday begins at 7 p.m. and runs until 4 a.m. on Wednesday. Several routes will have extended service.
Brampton Transit will begin fare-free service at 7 p.m. Several routes will be extended until 3 a.m.
Service in Hamilton will be extended on several routes and rides will be fare-free after 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Service on Wednesday will operate on a Sunday schedule.
Barrie Transit will begin operating fare-free transit service at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. There will be extended service on several routes until 3 a.m.
Fare-free transit service across Durham Region will begin at 8 p.m. on Tuesday and extended service on several routes will operate until 3 a.m.
At 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Guelph Transit will be fare-free. There will be specialized late-night bus service after 1 a.m.
GRT and ION will offer fare-free service beginning at 6 p.m. on Tuesday until the end of service day. There will be additional trips offered after midnight.
