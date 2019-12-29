What’s open, closed on New Year’s Day in Hamilton, Burlington and Niagara Region

Send this page to someone via email

We welcome a new decade on Wednesday, and with that, not much will be open on Jan. 1, 2020.

Here’s a list of what’s open and what’s closed in Hamilton, Burlington and Niagara Region on the holiday.

Hamilton administrative offices: Offices will be closed and reopen on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.

Green bin, garbage and recycling: No collection on Wednesday, Jan. 1. Pickup will be one day later if it falls on or after the holiday. The city says all materials must be at the curb by 7 a.m.​

HSR bus:

Dec. 31: Buses will operate on regular weekday service with extended hours on most routes. Bus service will be free after 6 p.m.

Jan. 1: Buses will operate on regular Sunday/holiday service.

ATS-DARTS:

Dec. 31: Weekday service with free service after 6 p.m.

Jan. 1: Sunday/Holiday service (6:30 to 12:30 a.m.)

All subscription trips on DARTS, with the exception of dialysis, are cancelled for Jan. 1. If passengers need to travel, they must make an advance reservation to do so. ATS customer service will be closed on Jan. 1.

Recycling centres: Will close at 4 p.m. on Jan. 1.

Recreation centres: All recreation centres, senior centres and arenas will be closed Jan. 1. For recreation schedules on Jan. 1, see www.hamilton.ca/recreation.

Hamilton civic museums: Closed on Jan. 1.

Tourism Hamilton visitor information centre: Closed Jan. 1.

Hamilton Public Library: All branches closed on Jan. 1.

Social services: Housing services, as well as the Career Development Centre and Special Supports, will be closed until Jan. 2.

Senior centres: Closed Jan. 1.

Arenas: Closed Jan. 1.

Animal services: Closed Jan. 1.

Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum in Mount Hope: Closed Jan. 1.

Burlington

Government offices such as city hall, municipal offices and facilities will be closed Jan. 1, reopening on Thursday, Jan. 2.

Administrative services, including parks, roads and forestry, will be closed Jan. 1, reopening on Jan. 2. Only snow removal and urgent services will be provided.

Most city pools, arenas and community centres will have variable opening and closing times on New Year’s Day. A number of indoor rinks will be open for free skates through Jan. 4.

The administrative office will be closed on Jan. 1, reopening on Jan. 2. Only snow removal and urgent services will be provided.

Halton Provincial Offences Court will be closed Jan. 1.

Free parking is available in the downtown core in municipal lots, on-street and in the parking garage. There is a maximum of three hours for on-street parking spaces.

Waterfront parking lots (east and west) are the exception — fees still apply on Jan. 1.

Burlington Transit will operate a holiday schedule. Service schedule/hours:

Dec. 31: Weekday schedule with the last Route 50, 51 and 52 buses leaving the Burlington GO station at 12:55 a.m.

Jan. 1: Holiday schedule — routes 1 and 10 on a 30-minute frequency.

The downtown transit terminal and specialized dispatch will be closed on Jan. 1.

Transit administration offices are closed Jan. 1.

Niagara Region

Government offices, including city hall, the Enterprise Centre and administration offices:

Dec. 31: Open 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Jan. 1: Closed.

Community centres, all older adult centres and some arenas will be closed on New Year’s Day, including FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre and Meridian Centre.

The parks, recreation and culture services administration offices are closed.

St. Catharines Kiwanis Aquatics Centre:

Dec. 31: Open 5:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Jan. 1: Closed.

St. Catharines Museum and Welland Canals Centre:

Dec. 31: Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Jan. 1: Closed.

St. Catharines Transit:

Jan. 1: No daytime or evening service.

Welland Transit:

Dec. 31: Regular service until 7 p.m. Last regular service ends at 6:45 p.m.

Jan. 1: No daytime or evening service.

Niagara Falls Transit:

Dec. 31: Regular service.

Jan. 1: Only WEGO red and blue line service is available.

Shopping

Canada Post: Outlets are closed on Jan. 1. Mail collection and delivery is cancelled on News Year’s Day.

Grocery stores: Major grocery stores like Fortinos, Metro, Fresh Co. and No Frills will be closed on New Year’s Day.

Shoppers Drug Mart: Many locations will be open Jan. 1, but not all. New Year’s hours can be seen on the Shoppers store locator map.

Malls: All major shopping centres in Hamilton, Burlington, St. Catharines and Niagara Falls, including Lime Ridge Mall, Eastgate Square, The Centre on Barton, The Pen Centre, Fairview Mall, Mapleview Centre and Burlington Centre will be closed on New Year’s Day.

However, some Greater Toronto Area malls, as well as outlet malls in Niagara, will be open on Jan. 1:

CF Toronto Eaton Centre: Open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Toronto Premium Outlets in Halton Hills: Open from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Upper Canada Mall in Newmarket: Open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pacific Mall in Toronto: Open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Outlet Collection at Niagara Falls: Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Walmart: Most Walmarts will be closed on Jan. 1. However, Niagara Falls Supercentre will be open on New Year’s Day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Alcohol

The Beer Store: All stores are closed on New Year’s Day.

LCBO: All stores are closed on Jan.1.

Toronto tourist destinations:

Movie theatres, the CN Tower and Ripley’s Aquarium will be open on New Year’s Day.

The Royal Ontario Museum, the Toronto Zoo, the Art Gallery of Ontario, Ripley’s Aquarium and the Ontario Science Centre will be open on New Year’s Day.

The Hockey Hall of Fame will be closed on New Year’s Day.

Niagara Falls attractions: Voyage to the Falls Boat Tour, Journey Behind the Falls, the botanical gardens, the butterfly conservatory and the illumination of the falls will be open on New Year’s Day.