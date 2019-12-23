New Year’s Eve 2019: Where to celebrate in Waterloo Region, Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

We are quickly approaching the decade’s end, and with that, we will party like it’s 2019.

Many of the communities throughout the area are offering family-friendly events during the day, but Kitchener is the only one that will offer a countdown on New Year’s Eve.

Here’s a roundup of civic events offered throughout the area on Dec. 31.

New Year’s Eve in Cambridge

In Cambridge, the city will cap off 2019 with a family party at Hespeler Arena from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The event will feature free skating including free helmet and skate rentals.

There will also be a photo booth, activities and live entertainment.

New Year’s Eve in Guelph

Sparkle in the Park is back at Guelph’s Riverside Park.

The annual tradition gives families the opportunity to celebrate the new year earlier in the evening.

Guests can either drive or walk through the park to enjoy the festive light displays before the fireworks show.

It’s open from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and there are free carousel rides.

The fireworks begin at around 8 p.m.

New Year’s Eve in Kitchener

The theme for this year’s annual event in Kitchener will be prehistoric.

The party at Kitchener City Hall will get started at 6 p.m. and will feature larger-than-life dinosaurs.

Residents will have an opportunity to get their picture taken with a replica of the Jurassic Park jeep or the iconic Flintstones car.

There will also be crafts for the kids and free ice skating on the rink at Carl Zehr Square.

There will even be a retro arcade and a console gaming exhibit.

People are also encouraged to dress up in their best cosplay outfit as they pay a visit to the popular comic and collectable marketplace.

STARPOWER takes the stage at 10 p.m. to provide live music until the countdown begins.

New Year’s Eve in Waterloo

In Waterloo, there will be a family-friendly event held at Waterloo Public Square from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

It will include music and skating on the outdoor rink while guests can stay warm with free hot chocolate.

In addition, there will also be a fire and ice-themed photo booth, an interactive light table, which will offer a chance to play with splashes of colour in motion, and a chance to make your own New Year’s Eve Crown at a craft table.

New Year’s Eve in Wellesley

In Wellesley, the second annual Skate and Celebrate event will get underway at 1 p.m. at St Clements Community Centre.

There will be plenty of activities to keep children amused including a disco party, children’s entertainer Erick Traplin and a magic show.

There will be a free skate from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. with Anna and Elsa from the movie Frozen taking the ice from 1:45 p.m. until 2:45 p.m.

There will be a balloon drop at 3:45 p.m. to ring in the new year.