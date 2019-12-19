Grand Bend mainstay Gables relocates planned New Year’s Eve bash to London

Send this page to someone via email

A major New Year’s Eve bash being organized by a long-time Grand Bend mainstay is on the move.

Gables had planned to ring in the new year with a big event at the Grand Bend Motorplex under a massive heated indoor tent. But issues arranging the tent itself prompted a last-minute change of plans, said Troy James Hogg, owner of Gables and the neighbouring Colonel Hotel.

“We had a lot of complications with the tent and just satisfying everything that needed to be done there, so instead of cancelling it, we decided to move the event,” Hogg said.

The event will now be held at the Western Fair Agriplex in London.

Aside from a location change, everything else about the event will remain the same, he says, including 10 musical acts, two buffets, champagne and prizes.

“Everything’s moving forward the exact same way we had mapped out, now, though, we’re in a nice, heated structure.”

Acts set to perform include Our Lady Peace, Sam Roberts Band, Monster Truck, Eric Ethridge, Keep the Faith, and a surprise mystery band.

“Transportation for everybody is obviously a lot more accessible than getting out to the boonies in the middle of the winter,” Hogg said. “What we had noticed was that most of our ticket sales were coming from London anyway, so it was just a match made in heaven just to move it over here.”

Transportation is available for those who need it, Hogg said. Free transportation will be provided between Grand Bend and London, while the $25 bus add-on tickets attendees purchased with their event passes will still be valid.

Details can be found by clicking ‘tickets’ on the event’s Eventbrite page.