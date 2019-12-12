Grand River Transit schedule will change over holidays

Send this page to someone via email

We are about to enter the holiday break for schools which means Grand River Transit riders should be ready for a few changes.

The agency says some routes which serve the thousands of post-secondary students across the region will have reduced service, altered routes or adjusted times.

These changes will affect routes 7-13 (excluding Route 10) as well as routes, 18, 22, 29, 31, 55, 57, 61, 201, 203 and 206.

Routes 110, 9801, 9851 will not run during the Christmas period.

In addition, there will be changes across the network on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

On Christmas Day, the ION LRT will run every 30 minutes as will routes 7, 51, 201 and 302.

Routes 1, 6, 8, 12, 55, 56, 59, 60, 61, 202, 203, 204, 205 and 206 will offer service every 60 minutes.

On Boxing Day and New Years Day, most buses and the ION LRT will operate on a holiday service schedule.

On New Year’s Eve, service will be free after 6 p.m. while several routes will also offer extended evening service.

More information can be found on the Grand River Transit website.