Crime

Cyclist hit by ION LRT train in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 8, 2019 3:18 pm
A file photo of an ION LRT train.
A file photo of an ION LRT train. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

A cyclist was hit by an ION LRT train in Kitchener on Friday afternoon, a spokesperson from Grand River Transit told Global News.

They say the incident occurred at around 12:20 p.m. near the intersection of Courtland Avenue East and Nyberg Street.

Waterloo Regional Police say a man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

They are continuing to investigate the cause of the collision.

ION service was suspended between Mill and Kitchener Market stations as a result of the collision.

