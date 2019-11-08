Cyclist hit by ION LRT train in Kitchener

A cyclist was hit by an ION LRT train in Kitchener on Friday afternoon, a spokesperson from Grand River Transit told Global News.
They say the incident occurred at around 12:20 p.m. near the intersection of Courtland Avenue East and Nyberg Street.
READ MORE: Top 10 worst intersections in Waterloo region
Waterloo Regional Police say a man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
They are continuing to investigate the cause of the collision.
ION service was suspended between Mill and Kitchener Market stations as a result of the collision.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS