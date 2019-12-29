Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Hamilton Bulldogs battle back from early 3-0 deficit but rally falls short in Guelph

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted December 29, 2019 9:44 pm
The Hamilton Bulldogs lost 4-3 in Guelph Sunday night.
The Hamilton Bulldogs lost 4-3 in Guelph Sunday night. Hamilton Bulldogs

It was a roller coaster of an Ontario Hockey League game in Guelph where the Storm blew an early 3-0 lead before they beat the Hamilton Bulldogs 4-3 Sunday night.

Eric Uba scored two goals in the first period as the Storm skated to a 3-0 lead before the game was 14 minutes old at Sleeman Centre.

But the Bulldogs battled back in a big way after Zachary Roy replaced Marco Costantini in net after the latter allowed three goals on just nine shots.

READ MORE: Around the OHL: Preparing for the worst — and hoping it never happens

Avery Hayes scored his fourteenth goal of the season with seven seconds left in the first period and Tag Bertuzzi and Isaac Nurse added their seventeenth and fourth goals of the season, respectively, in the second period to even the game 3-all.

Story continues below advertisement

The Storm regained the lead with 6:49 to play in the third period when Cedric Ralph converted a one-timer past Roy for his thirteenth goal of the season and a 4-3 lead.

Hamilton next plays Tuesday at 4 p.m. when they host the Mississauga Steelheads at FirstOntario Centre.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OHLGuelph StormHamilton BulldogsOntario Hockey LeagueBulldogs hockeyFirstOntario Centresleeman centre
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.