Around the OHL: Preparing for the worst — and hoping it never happens

The latest episode of Around the OHL takes a look at the emergency preparedness that goes into every OHL game.
Hosts Jake Jeffrey and Mike Stubbs talk to London Knights athletic trainer Doug Stacey about the preparation that goes into making sure an emergency plan is in place for the team as well as an on-ice incident that took place last week involving the Knights and Niagara IceDogs goalie Tucker Tynan.
On Thursday, Dec. 12, Tynan was cut on the leg by the skate of a Knights player after a collision midway through the game. He was rushed to hospital and had emergency surgery that same night.
Quick-working medical staff helped get Tynan to hospital, where he had a successful surgery. The IceDogs goalie is now back home with family as he begins his recovery.
On the show, Jeffrey and Stubbs chat with someone who’s been in a similar position before. Years before he was head coach of the Kingston Frontenacs, Kurtis Foster broke his femur during an NHL game. He shares that experience, what went through his head while he was on the ice and the difficult recovery he had to go through afterwards.
Jake Jeffrey is the morning anchor on Global News Radio 980 CFPL, assistant coach and general manager of the Strathroy Rockets and co-host of the Around the OHL podcast.
Mike Stubbs is the radio voice of the London Knights and host of London Live from 1 to 3 p.m. every weekday on Global News Radio 980 CFPL.
