2 men dead after stabbing in Mississauga

MISSISSAUGA – Police west of Toronto say two men are dead after a stabbing incident.
Peel Regional Police tweeted that they received a disturbance call at around 12:55 a.m. Sunday and located two men in a Mississauga residence suffering from stab wounds.
They said one of the men died at the scene and the other was pronounced dead in hospital.
Police taped off a large portion of a road inside a townhouse complex off of Glen Erin Drive, near The Collegeway.
The canine unit was also brought in to assist investigators.
Police said that no suspects were believed to be outstanding.
Investigators also said they were still working to determine the relationship between the two men.
The names and ages of the victims were not immediately released.
– With files from Nick Westoll
