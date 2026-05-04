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Crime

Quebec men charged after Ontario man left with ‘life-altering’ injuries from robbery

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted May 4, 2026 10:26 am
1 min read
An Ontario Provincial Police patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
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Three men from Quebec are facing charges after an Ontario man was left with “life-altering” injuries from a robbery over the weekend.

Ontario Provincial Police said officers with their Kirkland Lake detachment responded to a report of a firearm-related incident in the area of Woods Street at roughly 2:15 p.m. Saturday.

Police said one person was taken to an area hospital but then had to be flown out by Orgne to a trauma centre.

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“The person is being treated in hospital for life-altering injuries but is in stable condition,” police said in a news release.

Investigators said with the help of the Sûreté du Québec, three persons have been arrested and charged: a 32-year-old man from Maple Grove, Que., a 31-year-old man from Salaberry-De-Valleyfield, Que., and a 41-year-old man from Beloeil, Que.

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They each face multiple charges, including attempted murder using a firearm, discharging a firearm with intent and robbery using a firearm.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

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