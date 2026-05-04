Quebec men charged after Ontario man left with ‘life-altering’ injuries from robbery

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Three men from Quebec are facing charges after an Ontario man was left with “life-altering” injuries from a robbery over the weekend.

Ontario Provincial Police said officers with their Kirkland Lake detachment responded to a report of a firearm-related incident in the area of Woods Street at roughly 2:15 p.m. Saturday.

Police said one person was taken to an area hospital but then had to be flown out by Orgne to a trauma centre.

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“The person is being treated in hospital for life-altering injuries but is in stable condition,” police said in a news release.

Investigators said with the help of the Sûreté du Québec, three persons have been arrested and charged: a 32-year-old man from Maple Grove, Que., a 31-year-old man from Salaberry-De-Valleyfield, Que., and a 41-year-old man from Beloeil, Que.

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They each face multiple charges, including attempted murder using a firearm, discharging a firearm with intent and robbery using a firearm.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.