OPP seize $4.1M in drugs, dismantle Ontario and Quebec networks

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Ontario Provincial Police say officers in the province and Quebec have seized $4.1 million in drugs and dismantled several networks.

OPP made the announcement Monday as part of an investigation that began in November 2025 dubbed Project Redline, which focused on drug-trafficking activity in Cornwall, Ont., and Montreal.

“Using numerous investigative techniques, police identified four independent criminal networks: one trafficking fentanyl, two trafficking cocaine, and one trafficking counterfeit prescription medications and cocaine,” police said in a news release Monday.

“Further investigation revealed that one of the networks was linked to an individual currently incarcerated at a Montréal-area correctional facility.”

Last Thursday, three search warrants were executed at residences in Cornwall and four in Montreal. Police in both provinces seized 20 kilograms of suspected fentanyl, 14 kilograms of suspected cocaine and 80,000 counterfeit prescription tablets.

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The street value of those drugs is approximately $4.1 million, police said. The seized fentanyl equates to approximately 200,000 potentially lethal street-level doses, it added.

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Thirteen individuals have been charged with a combined 105 offences, including trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime.

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“Illicit fentanyl can be imported from other source countries or domestically produced with precursor chemicals in clandestine laboratories. The potency of the fentanyl has been taken into consideration when estimating street-level doses,” the OPP said.

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“Cocaine is not domestically produced in Canada and enters illegally through other source countries. The investigation into the source of the fentanyl and cocaine is ongoing, and evidence indicates the substances were intended for domestic sale and use.”