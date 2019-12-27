Man critically injured after shooting outside of west-end Toronto condo buildings

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police and paramedics say a man has been critically injured after a shooting in the city’s west end early Friday.

Emergency crews were called to the entry driveway areas of the two condo buildings on Eva Road, south of Burnhamthorpe Road and west of Highway 427, at around 12:45 a.m. with reports shots were fired.

“Officers attended this area and we located a male party who was suffering with some gunshot wounds,” 22 Div. Sgt. Alan Bartlett told reporters Friday morning.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News the victim was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

As of Friday morning, police didn’t release suspect information.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 416-808-2200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement