Man rushed to trauma centre after Brampton shooting

Peel Regional Police say a man was seriously injured Thursday night after a shooting in Brampton.
Police said officers were called to the area of Rivermont Road and Financial Drive, near Highway 407 and Mississauga Road, at 10:25 p.m.
A man was found in the area with serious injuries and was rushed to a trauma centre, officials said.
A police spokesperson told Global News it was unclear if the victim’s injuries were life-threatening.
In an update posted shortly before 1 a.m. Friday, police said the victim remained in hospital in serious condition.
No suspect information has been released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
