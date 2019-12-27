Menu

Crime

Man rushed to trauma centre after Brampton shooting

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 27, 2019 9:51 am
Updated December 27, 2019 9:54 am
Peel Regional Police are appealing to the public for any information on the incident.
Peel Regional Police are appealing to the public for any information on the incident. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Peel Regional Police say a man was seriously injured Thursday night after a shooting in Brampton.

Police said officers were called to the area of Rivermont Road and Financial Drive, near Highway 407 and Mississauga Road, at 10:25 p.m.

A man was found in the area with serious injuries and was rushed to a trauma centre, officials said.

READ MORE: Human remains found in Brampton by police while searching for suspect in unrelated investigation

A police spokesperson told Global News it was unclear if the victim’s injuries were life-threatening.

In an update posted shortly before 1 a.m. Friday, police said the victim remained in hospital in serious condition.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

