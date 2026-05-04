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Crime

Security breach at YVR as man ‘accessed’ an aircraft on a runway

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 4, 2026 1:04 pm
1 min read
RCMP and security officials on a runway at Vancouver's International Airport on Monday morning. View image in full screen
RCMP and security officials on a runway at Vancouver's International Airport on Monday morning. Provided to Global News
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A man is in police custody after an early morning security breach at Vancouver’s International Airport.

Richmond RCMP said that at about 4 a.m., officers responded to a call about a man who slipped through a security gate, made his way onto the runway and accessed an aircraft without authorization.

Police said the man was eventually arrested and the investigation is ongoing.

Specialized police resources responded alongside RCMP and airport security, police said.

Police responded to an incident at Vancouver's International Airport early on Monday morning. View image in full screen
Police responded to an incident at Vancouver’s International Airport early on Monday morning. Global News
RCMP and security officials on a runway at Vancouver's International Airport on Monday morning. View image in full screen
RCMP and security officials on a runway at Vancouver’s International Airport on Monday morning. Provided to Global News
RCMP and security officials on a runway at Vancouver's International Airport on Monday morning. View image in full screen
RCMP and security officials on a runway at Vancouver’s International Airport on Monday morning. Provided to Global News
RCMP and security officials on a runway at Vancouver's International Airport on Monday morning. View image in full screen
RCMP and security officials on a runway at Vancouver’s International Airport on Monday morning. Provided to Global News

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