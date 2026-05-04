Security breach at YVR as man ‘accessed’ an aircraft on a runway

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A man is in police custody after an early morning security breach at Vancouver’s International Airport.

Richmond RCMP said that at about 4 a.m., officers responded to a call about a man who slipped through a security gate, made his way onto the runway and accessed an aircraft without authorization.

Police said the man was eventually arrested and the investigation is ongoing.

Specialized police resources responded alongside RCMP and airport security, police said.

View image in full screen Police responded to an incident at Vancouver’s International Airport early on Monday morning. Global News

View image in full screen RCMP and security officials on a runway at Vancouver’s International Airport on Monday morning. Provided to Global News

View image in full screen RCMP and security officials on a runway at Vancouver’s International Airport on Monday morning. Provided to Global News