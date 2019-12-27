Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Surrey shooting

No injuries reported after shots fired into Surrey, B.C. home: RCMP

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 27, 2019 3:11 pm
Surrey RCMP is investigating a report of shots fired in Surrey's Fleetwood neighbourhood.
Surrey RCMP is investigating a report of shots fired in Surrey's Fleetwood neighbourhood. Kirby Bourne/630 CHED

Surrey RCMP is investigating after shots were fired into a home in the Fleetwood neighbourhood Friday morning.

Police said they were called to reports of gunfire in the area of 85 Avenue and 167 Street around 9:45 a.m.

READ MORE: Shooting near Surrey’s Hawthorne Park sends 1 man to hospital

Officers arrived to find “evidence consistent with shots being fired into a residence,” said the RCMP.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

New Surrey crime statistics adding fuel to the debate over policing in the city
New Surrey crime statistics adding fuel to the debate over policing in the city

Mounties said no one had been arrested, and that officers were working to identify a suspect.

READ MORE: Charges laid in 2017 Surrey shooting that struck innocent bystander

Police added that they believe the incident was targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRCMPShootingSurrey RCMPShots firedSurrey crimeSurrey shootingtargeted shootingShots fired SurreyFleetwood Shootingshots fired fleetwood
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.