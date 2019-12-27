No injuries reported after shots fired into Surrey, B.C. home: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey RCMP is investigating after shots were fired into a home in the Fleetwood neighbourhood Friday morning.

Police said they were called to reports of gunfire in the area of 85 Avenue and 167 Street around 9:45 a.m.

Officers arrived to find “evidence consistent with shots being fired into a residence,” said the RCMP.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Mounties said no one had been arrested, and that officers were working to identify a suspect.

Police added that they believe the incident was targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

