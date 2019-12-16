Charges laid in 2017 Surrey shooting that struck innocent bystander

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey RCMP have made an arrest in a 2017 shooting that left an innocent bystander on vacation from Ontario injured.

The attack, which police described as targeted and linked to the Lower Mainland gang conflict, happened in a residential area of Newton around 3:30 p.m. on July 9.

The bullet grazed the shoulder of the 62-year-old victim, who was sitting in the passenger seat of a parked van.

After a year and a half of investigation, Surrey RCMP Supt. Elija Rain said, Abd’L-Malik Loubissi-Morris of Vancouver was arrested last Wednesday in Richmond.

He has been charged with attempted murder, use of a firearm in commission of an offence, aggravated assault and discharging a firearm with intent.

“There are other suspects and the investigation is still active, so there is the possibility of other charges and other arrests,” said Rain.

Police say the victim, who is not being identified, is doing well but continues to live with the effects of the attack.

“She is recovering from the physical injuries which she received, which were not life threatening. However, as you can imagine, this has been an emotionally impactful incident for her,” said Cpl. Elenore Sturko.

“She wanted to extend her thanks to investigators who worked very hard to advance this investigation, and she did say that receiving the news of the arrest and charges was like receiving an early Christmas present.”

The incident is not Loubissi-Morris’ first run-in with the law. In May 2018, he was sentenced to four months in jail for dangerous driving and possession of fentanyl, after what police called a “bizarre and violent incident” in Vernon in 2016.

In that case, he hit a pedestrian he didn’t know with his vehicle, and was in turn stabbed by the pedestrian’s boyfriend. Police say Loubissi-Morris was still on probation for that conviction when he was arrested last week.

Court records show a string of charges against Loubissi-Morris stretching back to 2016, including uttering threats, dangerous driving, flight from police, breaching probation and failing to turn up in court.

Loubissi-Morris remains in custody, and is scheduled to return to court on Thursday.

