Shooting near Surrey’s Hawthorne Park sends 1 man to hospital

A man is in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Guildford on Monday.
Surrey RCMP said officers received reports of shots fired near Hawthorne Park around 10:45 p.m.
As officers were responding, another report came in of a man suffering gunshot wounds at a nearby bus stop.
The man was taken to hospital and is expected to survive, but “has not been forthcoming with information to police,” RCMP said in a media release.
Surrey RCMP’s general investigation unit is working to determine where exactly the shooting took place.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.
