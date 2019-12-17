Menu

Surrey shooting

Shooting near Surrey’s Hawthorne Park sends 1 man to hospital

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 17, 2019 4:56 pm
Police on the scene of a shooting in Surrey's Guildford neighbourhood on Monday night. .
Police on the scene of a shooting in Surrey's Guildford neighbourhood on Monday night. . Global News

A man is in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Guildford on Monday.

Surrey RCMP said officers received reports of shots fired near Hawthorne Park around 10:45 p.m.

READ MORE: Charges laid in 2017 Surrey shooting that struck innocent bystander

As officers were responding, another report came in of a man suffering gunshot wounds at a nearby bus stop.

The man was taken to hospital and is expected to survive, but “has not been forthcoming with information to police,” RCMP said in a media release.

READ MORE: 1 dead, another in serious condition after Surrey shooting, RCMP say

Surrey RCMP’s general investigation unit is working to determine where exactly the shooting took place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

Charges in 2017 shooting that injured innocent bystander
Charges in 2017 shooting that injured innocent bystander
