Crime

1 dead, another in serious condition after Surrey shooting, RCMP say

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted December 2, 2019 1:51 pm
RCMP are investigating a shooting in Surrey.
One man is dead and another injured following a shooting in Surrey on Sunday night.

RCMP say they received a report of shots fired in the 13600-block of 114 Avenue around 11 p.m.

READ MORE: Anger expected at public hearing for Surrey draft budget focused on police transition

Officers arrived to find a man who was deceased and another man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The injured man was sent to hospital in serious condition.

RCMP say the victims are known to police and the shooting is believed to have been targeted.

New Surrey crime statistics adding fuel to the debate over policing in the city
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in to investigate the shooting.

Story continues below advertisement
