Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Arson squad investigating after 2 vehicles torched in Mount Royal: police

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted December 27, 2019 10:35 am
Montreal police have called in the arson squad to investigate a fire that destroyed two cars on Thursday night.
Montreal police have called in the arson squad to investigate a fire that destroyed two cars on Thursday night. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

The arson squad is investigating after Montreal police say two vehicles were destroyed in a fire Thursday night in Mount Royal.

Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said the fire happened just after 11 p.m. in the parking lot of a business on Côte de Liesse Road, not far from the intersection of Delmeade Road.

READ MORE: Quebec police investigate two pizzeria fires set off 20 minutes apart

The file was transferred to the Montreal police arson squad after firefighters reportedly discovered traces of accelerant near the burned-out vehicles.

The vehicles have been towed to a lab for forensic analysis, police say.

READ MORE: Montreal police arson squad investigating fire in Côte-des-Neiges

Brabant said police have no suspects.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Montreal PoliceMontreal Fire DepartmentCar FireMount RoyalVehicle Firearson squadMontreal arsonMontreal police arson squadTown Of Mont-RoyalMount Royal car fireMount Royal crimeMount Royal fire
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.