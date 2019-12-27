Arson squad investigating after 2 vehicles torched in Mount Royal: police

Send this page to someone via email

The arson squad is investigating after Montreal police say two vehicles were destroyed in a fire Thursday night in Mount Royal.

Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said the fire happened just after 11 p.m. in the parking lot of a business on Côte de Liesse Road, not far from the intersection of Delmeade Road.

The file was transferred to the Montreal police arson squad after firefighters reportedly discovered traces of accelerant near the burned-out vehicles.

The vehicles have been towed to a lab for forensic analysis, police say.

Brabant said police have no suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.