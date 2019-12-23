Police charge Edmonton man posing as maintenance worker to steal from seniors

Send this page to someone via email

Police have arrested and charged a man in relation to a series of break and enters at downtown Edmonton seniors’ residences through the month of December.

Raed Ahmad El Harati, 38, was taken into custody on Sunday, Dec. 22 after officers observed him at a downtown convenience store.

A warrant had been issued for his arrest after security footage identified him on Friday.

Global News previously reported that the suspect gained access to seniors’ suites while they were still at home by convincing residents he was there to do work, according to officers. Police said he then distracted them and stole valuables.

El Harati faces six counts of breaking and entering with intent and two charges of using a stolen credit card.

Police said additional charges may be pending.