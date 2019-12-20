Edmonton police ID suspect who allegedly posed as maintenance worker to steal from seniors

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police have identified the man they believe posed as a maintenance worker or security guard to gain access to seniors’ homes and steal valuables from rooms.

Warrants have been issued for the arrest of Raed Ahmad El Harati, 38, of Edmonton.

It has been reported to police that the suspect gains access to seniors’ suites while they’re still at home, convinces residents he’s there to do work or check on things, then distracts them and steals valuables.

Police described the suspect as “a grinch,” who has broken into several seniors’ assisted-living residences downtown. Investigators believe the same suspect has broken into facilities five times and made several other attempts.

“We want to remind seniors to not allow anyone they don’t know into their building or suite,” Const. Megan Holmes said on Dec. 16. “They can check with the front desk staff in their facility to confirm if someone was called out to their suite and report any suspicious person to building management.”

The following warrants have been issued for Harati: two counts of break and enter with intent, four counts of break and enter with intent, and two counts of using a stolen credit card.

Anyone with information about Harati’s whereabouts is asked to contact EPS at (780) 423-4567.