Man posing as maintenance worker to gain access to seniors’ homes: Edmonton police

Edmonton police are issuing a warning to Edmonton seniors living in the downtown core about a man breaking into assisted living facilities.

Police believe the same suspect has broken into facilities five times among several other attempts.

The man is reportedly dressing as a maintenance worker or security guard to gain access to the suites while residents are at home. Police said he then convinces the resident he’s there to do work before distracting the victim and stealing their valuables.

“We want to remind seniors to not allow anyone they don’t know into their building or suite,” Const. Megan Holmes said Monday. “They can check with the front desk staff in their facility to confirm if someone was called out to their suite and report any suspicious person to building management.”

Holmes also recommended seniors keep their doors locked at all times.

Police described the suspect as a tall man, clean-shaven and between 30 and 40 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or dial #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.