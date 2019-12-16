Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Thief steals furnace from Calgary senior’s home: ‘Who would do this to me?’

By Carolyn Kury de Castillo Global News
Posted December 16, 2019 4:44 pm
Adrienne Gnam's furnace was stolen from her Calgary garage. .
Adrienne Gnam's furnace was stolen from her Calgary garage. . Carolyn Kury de Castillo/Global News

Adrienne Gnam has lived in her southwest Calgary home for over 50 years. The 81-year-old knows all her neighbours and she feels safe there. Or she did, until now.

On Oct. 28, someone came in through the back gate of her house, disabled the neighbour’s security light and broke into the garage.

Once inside, they hauled out her 15-year-old Carrier gas furnace.

“Disbelief. How could this be?” Gnam said on Monday. “Who would do this to me? I am quiet and I don’t cause any problems in the neighbourhood. Why would they do that?”

Police responded to the break-in call, and the Calgary Fire Department attended because there were concerns about the furnace disconnection — but it turns out the thieves did a good job.

“They knew what they were doing. [Fire department members] felt they knew what they were doing, that they did have knowledge,” Gnam said.
Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Calgary homeowners suspect hackers attempted garage break-in

Gnam said she feels violated, adding that she doesn’t even walk her dog at night anymore.

“I don’t really feel safe in my home now because I live alone. I find that I am doubling up, and I go around every night and make sure everything is locked because I’m afraid, quite frankly,” Gnam said.

She doesn’t have any proof but Gnam suspects the thief may have been a handyman she hired to do work on the garage this summer.

“I was afraid that he might be trying to steal things out of other people’s garages,” Gnam said.

Related News

Electric heaters are going full blast in the garage now. The place needs heat to keep the water pipes from freezing.

Gnam said the insurance deductable would be $1,000, and a new furnace would cost even more.

READ MORE: Furnace donated to West Kelowna man who’s lived without heat for past two years

“It has left me with a big bill — one I can’t afford,” Gnam said.

She hopes the person who took the furnace and an artificial Christmas tree that was beside it doesn’t have a frozen heart. She wants the thief to know how the crime has affected her and hopes another senior doesn’t become a victim.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Break Incalgary garage break-inCalgary seniorCalgary furnace stolenCalgary senior furnace stolenfurnace stolenfurnace stolen Calgaryfurnace thiefgarage furnace
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.