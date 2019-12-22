Montreal police called to 3 violent crimes, including 23rd homicide of the year

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police were dispatched to three violent crimes Saturday evening and overnight: a homicide, a stabbing and a shooting.

Police received a 911 call at 7:35 p.m. for a person found dead in an apartment on Charlemagne Avenue near Masson Street in the Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie borough of Montreal. The call was made by the victim’s roommate, who discovered the body.

Officers found the body of a victim aged 49, whose sex police said they could not confirm.

The victim’s death was declared on the scene. Police say there were traces of violence on the scene, where the major crimes unit and the forensics team are investigating the incident.

As of Sunday morning, Charlemagne Avenue is still closed between Masson Street and Laurier Avenue for the investigation.

The death marks the city’s 23rd homicide of the year.

Several hours later, at 2:20 a.m., officers were called downtown to Robert-Bourassa Boulevard near De Maisonneuve Boulevard for a bar fight that sent a 22-year-old man to the hospital with stab wounds to his upper body.

Montreal police spokesperson Const. Caroline Chèvrefils says the victim is in stable condition.

Two suspects were arrested on the scene: a 29-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman. Police say they are being held at a detention centre and will be met with investigators.

Later at 3:20 a.m., police were dispatched to Notre-Dame Street near Saint-Laurent Boulevard in Old Montreal after a 26-year-old man was shot at least once in his upper body.

Officers say the victim was sent to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.

No arrest was made and police say they have no suspects at this time.

