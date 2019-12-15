3 men stabbed in Parc Extension break-in: Montreal police

Send this page to someone via email

Three men were stabbed during a break-in at a residence in Montreal’s Parc Extension neighborhood Saturday evening.

Police received a 911 call at approximately 10 p.m. to report the presence of four intruders in the residence on Durocher Street, where a fight broke out. Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Comtois said that pepper spray was also used during the altercation.

Comtois said two men, aged 24 and 34, were stabbed in the upper body. They were taken to hospital in stable condition. A third individual, 27, suffered minor injuries to his arm.

The four suspects fled on foot and are still wanted by police as of Sunday morning.

Investigators are meeting with witnesses and police are looking for nearby surveillance camera footage that could have captured images of the suspects.

–With files from Global News’ Alessia Maratta

