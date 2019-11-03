Menu

Crime

Teenager stabbed outside Little Italy reception hall: Montreal police

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted November 3, 2019 1:02 pm
Updated November 3, 2019 1:12 pm
This is the second time this weekend that Montreal police were called to an incident outside a reception hall in the area.
This is the second time this weekend that Montreal police were called to an incident outside a reception hall in the area. TVA, File

An 18-year-old man was stabbed early Sunday morning outside a reception hall in the Little Italy neighborhood in Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie.

Police say officers responded to a 911 call at around 3:30 a.m. where they found a teenager who had been the victim of an armed robbery and assault.

The victim was accosted by five or six suspects who robbed him of his personal belongings, stabbed him in his lower body and fled the scene, Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Comtois said.

The incident occurred on Saint-Lauren Boulevard near the de Bellechasse Street intersection.

READ MORE: Man shot outside reception hall in Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie: Montreal police

The victim was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Story continues below advertisement

Comtois said the victim is not collaborating with police on the investigation.

This is the second incident of the weekend that saw dispatched Montreal police outside a reception hall in the area.

On Saturday morning police were called to a nearby location after a man was shot outside a reception hall in the same Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough.

