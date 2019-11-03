Teenager stabbed outside Little Italy reception hall: Montreal police

Send this page to someone via email

An 18-year-old man was stabbed early Sunday morning outside a reception hall in the Little Italy neighborhood in Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie.

Police say officers responded to a 911 call at around 3:30 a.m. where they found a teenager who had been the victim of an armed robbery and assault.

The victim was accosted by five or six suspects who robbed him of his personal belongings, stabbed him in his lower body and fled the scene, Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Comtois said.

The incident occurred on Saint-Lauren Boulevard near the de Bellechasse Street intersection.

The victim was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Comtois said the victim is not collaborating with police on the investigation.

This is the second incident of the weekend that saw dispatched Montreal police outside a reception hall in the area.

On Saturday morning police were called to a nearby location after a man was shot outside a reception hall in the same Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough.

