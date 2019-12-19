Menu

Sureté du Québec

Body found in Rosemère parking lot: SQ police

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted December 19, 2019 8:00 am
Updated December 19, 2019 8:49 am
The case has been transferred to Quebec provincial police, but officers cannot yet confirm whether there were traces of violence at the scene.
TVA

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) police are investigating after the body of a man in 30s was found in a vehicle in a Rosemère parking lot Wednesday evening.

The SQ say the Thérèse-De Blainville police were dispatched to the scene at 8:40 p.m. and found the unresponsive body in a car in front of a Maxi grocery store on Labelle Boulevard near Bouthillier Boulevard.

Police say the man’s body was transported to Saint-Eustache Hospital, where he was declared dead.

The case was transferred to the SQ police, but officers cannot yet confirm whether there were traces of violence at the scene.

An investigation is underway.

