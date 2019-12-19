Body found in Rosemère parking lot: SQ police

Send this page to someone via email

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) police are investigating after the body of a man in 30s was found in a vehicle in a Rosemère parking lot Wednesday evening.

The SQ say the Thérèse-De Blainville police were dispatched to the scene at 8:40 p.m. and found the unresponsive body in a car in front of a Maxi grocery store on Labelle Boulevard near Bouthillier Boulevard.

READ MORE: 3 teens in critical condition following South Shore car crash

Police say the man’s body was transported to Saint-Eustache Hospital, where he was declared dead.

The case was transferred to the SQ police, but officers cannot yet confirm whether there were traces of violence at the scene.

An investigation is underway.

Story continues below advertisement

2:07 Montreal police investigating suspicious deaths of a 42-year old woman and two children in the East End of the city Montreal police investigating suspicious deaths of a 42-year old woman and two children in the East End of the city