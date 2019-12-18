Montreal Children’s Hospital Code Orange lifted after 5 teens injured in car crash

Send this page to someone via email

The Montreal Children’s Hospital has lifted the Code Orange alert it issued Wednesday afternoon after five teenagers were seriously injured in a car crash.

The accident happened near Saint-Alexandre, in the Montérégie region, according to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

The SQ said the teens, four of them aged between 16 and 17 years old, were driving on Grande Ligne road when their car skidded off the road, ending in a ditch.

READ MORE: What is a Code Orange? Is Montreal ready for an emergency situation?

Firefighters had to use Jaws of Life to extricate the teenagers from the car.

The hospital issued the Code Orange, which usually means a major event or emergency, around 3:45 p.m. — it has since been lifted.

Story continues below advertisement

Please note the code orange alert is now over. We’d like to thank all of our staff members who rallied to provide their help during this urgent situation. — Montréal Children's (@HopitalChildren) December 18, 2019

All patients with scheduled appointments will continue to be seen and treated as usual, the hospital said.

“As this is an evolving situation, we will provide information as it becomes available,” the hospital wrote in a statement.

— With files from Global News’ Dan Spector and The Canadian Press