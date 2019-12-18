Menu

Canada

Montreal Children’s Hospital Code Orange lifted after 5 teens injured in car crash

By Shakti Langlois-Ortega Global News
Posted December 18, 2019 4:21 pm
Updated December 18, 2019 5:38 pm
The Montreal Children's Hospital issued the alert late Wednesday afternoon.
The Montreal Children's Hospital issued the alert late Wednesday afternoon. Sebastien Gagnon-Dorval/Global News

The Montreal Children’s Hospital has lifted the Code Orange alert it issued Wednesday afternoon after five teenagers were seriously injured in a car crash.

The accident happened near Saint-Alexandre, in the Montérégie region, according to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

The SQ said the teens, four of them aged between 16 and 17 years old, were driving on Grande Ligne road when their car skidded off the road, ending in a ditch.

READ MORE: What is a Code Orange? Is Montreal ready for an emergency situation?

Firefighters had to use Jaws of Life to extricate the teenagers from the car.

The hospital issued the Code Orange, which usually means a major event or emergency, around 3:45 p.m. — it has since been lifted.

Story continues below advertisement

All patients with scheduled appointments will continue to be seen and treated as usual, the hospital said.

“As this is an evolving situation, we will provide information as it becomes available,” the hospital wrote in a statement.

— With files from Global News’ Dan Spector and The Canadian Press

Sureté du QuébecCar crashSQMontreal Children's HospitalCode OrangeMontreal Children's Hospital Code Orangeteen accident
