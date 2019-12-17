Menu

Crime

Deaths of woman, 2 boys in Point-aux-Trembles deemed homicides: Montreal police

By Shakti Langlois-Ortega Global News
Posted December 17, 2019 5:02 pm
Montreal police say officers discovered the three bodies after they entered the home.
Montreal police say officers discovered the three bodies after they entered the home. Yannick Gadbois/Global News

Montreal police have deemed the death of a 42-year-old woman and her two young sons a triple homicide, which was followed by a suicide.

Dahia Khellaf and her two- and four-year-old sons were found dead in their Pointe-aux-Trembles home last Wednesday, a day after the children’s father, Nabil Yssaad, died by suicide in Joliette.

The three deaths were confirmed at the scene and were being treated as suspicious, according to police.

On Tuesday, Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Branband said that based on the autopsy and other information gathered in the last week, investigators were able to confirm that the deaths were related to a homicide.

An investigation is still ongoing to determine the cause of death.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
