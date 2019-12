Send this page to someone via email

One man is in hospital in serious condition after being shot in the upper body late Monday night.

Police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron says it happened at 11:45 p.m. on Notre-Dame Street near 4th Avenue in Pointe-aux-Trembles.

Officers found the 24-year-old victim lying unconscious on the ground.

Police have no information about the suspect, only the possibility that they fled by foot, Bergeron says.

