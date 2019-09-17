Police investigating reports of shots fired at vehicle in Montreal North

Police are investigating after shots were reportedly fired at a vehicle in Montreal North on Monday night.
According to police, two 19-year-old men were in a ridesharing vehicle at the intersection of d’Amos Street and Balzac Avenue when a suspect allegedly started shooting at the car.
Several 911 calls were received around 10:30 p.m. reporting the sound of gunshots, police say.
READ MORE: Montreal police investigating after car crash sends cyclist to hospital
Officers reportedly located the ridesharing driver and the two passengers at the intersection of Industrial and Saint-Michel boulevards after police say they fled the scene.
The two men who were passengers in the vehicle are known to police and are reportedly not co-operating with the investigation.
READ MORE: Montreal police investigate fatal shooting in LaSalle
No one was injured in the incident, but police say the vehicle sustained damage from gunfire.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.