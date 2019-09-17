Police investigating reports of shots fired at vehicle in Montreal North

Police are investigating after shots were reportedly fired at a vehicle in Montreal North on Monday night.

According to police, two 19-year-old men were in a ridesharing vehicle at the intersection of d’Amos Street and Balzac Avenue when a suspect allegedly started shooting at the car.

Several 911 calls were received around 10:30 p.m. reporting the sound of gunshots, police say.

Officers reportedly located the ridesharing driver and the two passengers at the intersection of Industrial and Saint-Michel boulevards after police say they fled the scene.

The two men who were passengers in the vehicle are known to police and are reportedly not co-operating with the investigation.

No one was injured in the incident, but police say the vehicle sustained damage from gunfire.